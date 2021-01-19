Menu

COVID-19 Impact
January 19 2021 11:50am
03:48

COVID-19 and human rights

The Canadian Museum for Human rights is holding a virtual event at noon with Swedish Ambassador Urban Ahlin about protecting human rights during the pandemic. We spoke with the Ambassador ahead of the online discussion.

