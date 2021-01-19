30 Minutes January 19 2021 11:22am 01:59 Challenging visitation rules in long-term care B.C. health officials say it could still be months before visitor restrictions are eased in long term care homes, despite the vaccine rollout. We get reaction from BC Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie. Visitation restrictions in B.C. long-term care homes could ease by mid-March: province <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7585587/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7585587/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?