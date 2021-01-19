Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
30 Minutes
January 19 2021 11:22am
01:59

Challenging visitation rules in long-term care

B.C. health officials say it could still be months before visitor restrictions are eased in long term care homes, despite the vaccine rollout. We get reaction from BC Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home