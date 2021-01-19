Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
January 19 2021 9:03am
Stretching exercises to keep you limber throughout the day

Stretching is good for your body and mind. Fitness expert Justin Agustin shares some daily stretching routines with Global’s Kim Sullivan.

