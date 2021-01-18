Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 18 2021 8:51pm
01:15

Mixed feelings as Alberta personal wellness services reopen

Personal and wellness services can welcome back clients Monday after being closed since early December. But, as Sarah Komadina reports, they’re doing so with cautious optimism.

Advertisement

Video Home