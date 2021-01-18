Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
January 18 2021 4:43pm
02:05

Nova Scotia becomes first province to have presumed consent organ donation

On Monday, Nova Scotia became the first jurisdiction in North America to implement a policy of presumed consent for organ donation. Alicia Draus has more.

Advertisement

Video Home