The Morning Show January 18 2021 10:52am 05:02 Author Mark Henick on the man who saved his life Mental health advocate and author Mark Henick joins The Morning Show to talk about his latest book ‘So-Called Normal: A Memoir of Family, Depression and Resilience.’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7583078/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7583078/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?