Global News Morning Montreal
January 18 2021 8:41am
04:01

Montreal Comedian becomes the face of COVID-19 awareness and prevention

Montreal comedian Derek Seguin stars in a light-hearted appeal to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Global’s Kim Sullivan looks into the story.

