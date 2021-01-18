Music Jah’Mila January 18 2021 7:37am 06:35 Halifax reggae singer Jah’Mila celebrates her roots with new song and video We check in with Halifax reggae singer Jah’Mila to find out the inspiration behind her new song “Roots Girl” and get more info on an upcoming live show in Halifax. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7582766/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7582766/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?