Global News Morning Edmonton January 17 2021 7:08pm 06:23 Wines from Piedmont region of Italy Gurvinder Bhatia would normally be on his way to Piedmont in Italy for some major wine events at this time of year, but since he’s grounded due to the pandemic he’s brought some wine suggestions to us via Skype. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7582369/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7582369/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?