Global News Morning Edmonton
January 17 2021 7:08pm
06:23

Wines from Piedmont region of Italy

Gurvinder Bhatia would normally be on his way to Piedmont in Italy for some major wine events at this time of year, but since he’s grounded due to the pandemic he’s brought some wine suggestions to us via Skype.

