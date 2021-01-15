Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 15 2021 9:53pm
01:53

Black shirt day marked by many B.C. schools

Friday was marked in many B.C. schools as “Black Shirt Day”, as a public statement against racism, and plea for more focus on Black history in the curriculum. Aaron McArthur reports

Advertisement

Video Home