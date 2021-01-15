Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 15 2021 8:01pm
UBC director resigns over holiday travel

High-level UBC staffer Peter Berman has stepped down from his position of director of the School of Public Health because of the controversy over his holiday travel. Jordan Armstrong reports.

