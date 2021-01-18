‘To my dear friend Gabriel Wortman’: How the Nova Scotia killer got his guns and wealth
A decade before he perpetrated one of the deadliest mass killings in Canadian history, gunman Gabriel Wortman inherited a Ruger Mini-14 semi-automatic rifle from the estate of a deceased friend, Tom Evans. Wortman used the weapon during the killing spree. Details of the decades-long relationship between the two men are revealed in court documents, property and mortgage records, and interviews with people who knew them both.