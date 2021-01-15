Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
January 15 2021 7:14pm
01:40

‘It’s unprecedented’: no cases of the flu detected in Saskatchewan this season

The trend comes despite the ministry estimating that influenza vaccinations this season are actually slightly down when compared to the previous year.

Advertisement

Video Home