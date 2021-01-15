Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
January 15 2021 8:49am
01:47

A heartwarming second act for Christmas trees

A pop-up forest in Jarry Park spreads messages of joy. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines looks into the story.

