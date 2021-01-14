The Morning Show January 14 2021 10:45am 04:35 Consumer Electronics Show 2021: A glimpse into the future of tech Tech expert Marc Saltzman checks in with The Morning Show to share his scoop on what to expect at the 2021 virtual Consumer Electronics Show. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7576019/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7576019/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?