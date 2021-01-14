Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
January 14 2021 9:15am
01:27

2020 was another deadly year on Quebec roads

The SQ breakdown of Quebec road fatalities for 2020 has some sobering reminders. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines looks into the story.

