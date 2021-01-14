Global News Morning Saskatoon January 14 2021 9:33am 03:49 Adopt a Pet: Checkers the friendly Labrador Retriever mix Checkers, the mixed Labrador Retriever, is looking for a home that can provide a lot of attention and exercise but will provide plenty of love and affection in return. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7575815/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7575815/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?