#Bluenose100 January 14 2021 6:15am 06:31 #Bluenose100: Celebrating 100 years of a Canadian icon We check in with Alan Creaser from the Bluenose 100 committee as they set sail on a year-long celebration of one of the most famous ships in Canadian history.