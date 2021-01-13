Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
January 13 2021 3:37pm
05:17

Tech Talk: 2021 Consumer Electronics Show gadgets

Tech Expert Mike Agerbo shows off some of the gadgets being showcased at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, including a high-tech version of the Rubik’s cube.

Advertisement

Video Home