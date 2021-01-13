Global News at 10 Saskatoon January 13 2021 11:09am 01:03 Nelson Lokombo unable to shine at the Shrine Bowl for the Saskatchewan Huskies Nelson Lokombo says he will use his invitation to the Shrine Bowl as motivation to chase his dream and play in the Canadian Football League. Nelson Lokombo unable to shine at the Shrine Bowl for the Saskatchewan Huskies <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7573441/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7573441/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?