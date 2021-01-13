Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
January 13 2021 8:39am
03:47

Real estate trends looking optimistic in 2021

The real estate market is looking optimistic even as the calendar turns. Realtor Jeff Thiessen with Century 21 Fusion tells Global News Morning that homes priced right are going very quickly.

