Economy January 13 2021 8:21am 01:41 Winnipeg tattoo business reopens in violation of public health orders A local tattoo parlour reopened on the weekend, saying they were too broke to stay closed. Malika Karim has more. Winnipeg tattoo business reopens in violation of public health orders, stressing financial need <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7573065/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7573065/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?