Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Blood
January 12 2021 9:07pm
01:31

Manitobans part of national COVID-19 study

Nearly 1,800 Manitobans have received an odd piece of mail asking for a sample of their blood. Joe Scarpelli explains what it has to do with a cross-country study on COVID-19.

Advertisement

Video Home