Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Coronavirus
January 12 2021 8:10pm
01:36

Manitoba’s slow vaccine rollout

Thousands of Manitobans have rolled up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine, but there are still thousands of doses sitting in freezers. Brittany Greenslade explains why.

Advertisement

Video Home