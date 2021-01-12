Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 12 2021 6:09pm
01:43

3 Toronto sisters take down suspect accused of stealing from family restaurant

Three sisters apprehended and restrained a suspect accused of stealing from their Danforth Avenue family-owned restaurant on Tuesday. Melanie Zettler reports.

