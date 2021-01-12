11-year-old Boy Ticketed January 12 2021 1:24pm 01:59 Cardboard cutout of 11-year-old boy issued $10,000 ‘ ticket’ for breaking curfew Montreal police handed a cardboard cutout a very tongue-in-cheek ticket for being outside after Quebec’s nightly curfew. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7571321/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7571321/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?