11-year-old Boy Ticketed
January 12 2021 1:24pm
01:59

Cardboard cutout of 11-year-old boy issued $10,000 ‘ ticket’ for breaking curfew

Montreal police handed a cardboard cutout a very tongue-in-cheek ticket for being outside after Quebec’s nightly curfew. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

