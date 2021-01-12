Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
January 12 2021 8:23am
01:53

Saskatchewan’s jail population shrinks, most still remanded: provincial corrections ministry

Saskatchewan’s Corrections Ministry is reporting a drop in the number of inmates in provincial jails.

Advertisement

Video Home