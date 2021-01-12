Menu

Global News Morning BC
January 12 2021 10:21am
03:24

B.C. morgues feeling the strain of COVID-19 and opioid casualties

Dr. Jatinder Baidwan with the BC Coroners Service discusses how the sharp increase in deaths from COVID-19 and the opioid crisis are overwhelming hospital morgues.

