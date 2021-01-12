Global News Morning BC January 12 2021 10:21am 03:24 B.C. morgues feeling the strain of COVID-19 and opioid casualties Dr. Jatinder Baidwan with the BC Coroners Service discusses how the sharp increase in deaths from COVID-19 and the opioid crisis are overwhelming hospital morgues. B.C. Coroners Service deploys refrigerated morgue truck amid rising deaths <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7570713/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7570713/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?