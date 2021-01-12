Menu

Politics
January 12 2021 10:28am
06:40

Will a Trump impeachment further divide America? Expert weighs in

Presidential historian and author Jeffrey Engel shares insight on Democrats and Republicans moving to oust U.S. President Donald Trump and what it means for the country.

