Global News at 11 Edmonton
January 12 2021 10:24am
01:46

Family, friends mourn loss of Alberta health-care worker who died of COVID-19

The daughter of a health-care aide in Alberta is speaking about her mother’s passion for her work after losing a battle with COVID-19. Sarah Komadina reports.

