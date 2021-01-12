Global News at 11 Edmonton January 12 2021 10:24am 01:46 Family, friends mourn loss of Alberta health-care worker who died of COVID-19 The daughter of a health-care aide in Alberta is speaking about her mother’s passion for her work after losing a battle with COVID-19. Sarah Komadina reports. ‘My mum is a health-care hero’: Family, friends mourn loss of Alberta health-care worker who died of COVID-19 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7570636/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7570636/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?