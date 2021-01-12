Menu

Health
January 12 2021 8:33am
04:34

National Pharmacist Day in Manitoba

Jan. 12 is National Pharmacist Day and Tim Smith of Pharmacists Manitoba joins Global News Morning with more on the role pharmacists play in our healthcare system.

