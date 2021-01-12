Health January 12 2021 8:33am 04:34 National Pharmacist Day in Manitoba Jan. 12 is National Pharmacist Day and Tim Smith of Pharmacists Manitoba joins Global News Morning with more on the role pharmacists play in our healthcare system. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7570349/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7570349/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?