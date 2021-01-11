Menu

Health
January 11 2021 8:56pm
13:04

B.C. officials look for ‘maximum distribution while balancing the supply’ of COVID-19 vaccine

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides a January 11 update on vaccine delivery in British Columbia. Henry says health officials have planned their approach “based on our available supply, where the highest risks in our province and who is at risk to be most severely impacted by the virus.” She also explains what health officials are learning nationally and internationally about how the vaccine works and the data showing how long it provides immunity for.

