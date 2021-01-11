A creative B.C. SPCA fundraiser allows donors to adopt not only pets, but kennels too

The B.C. SPCA is known for being a place where to adopt a pet but now it’s also touting itself as a place where you can adopt a kennel. The new fundraising campaign—Adopt-a-Kennel– allows donors to sponsor a kennel and in turn provide much needed donations to help support animals in need. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, it’s one of the organization’s responses to not being able to hold in person fundraising events.