Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 10 2021 9:22pm
01:36

COVID-19 everywhere in B.C.

Public health officials have said we need to act and think as though COVID-19 is everywhere and now as Keith Baldrey reports, the latest B.C. data is confirming that.

