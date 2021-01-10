B.C. RCMP homicide unit says Dilraj Johal believed to be 3d gang-related homicide in past 4 days
Members of British Columbia’s RCMP Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) delivered a Sunday recap on a fatal shooting in Richmond that took place just before midnight on Saturday. Sargeant Frank Jang revealed the victim’s name is Dilraj Johal and police believe the incident was targeted. Insp. Michelle Tansey also said this is the third homicide in the past four days related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.