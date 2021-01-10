Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
January 10 2021 5:53pm
01:09

B.C. RCMP homicide unit says Dilraj Johal believed to be 3d gang-related homicide in past 4 days

Members of British Columbia’s RCMP Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) delivered a Sunday recap on a fatal shooting in Richmond that took place just before midnight on Saturday. Sargeant Frank Jang revealed the victim’s name is Dilraj Johal and police believe the incident was targeted. Insp. Michelle Tansey also said this is the third homicide in the past four days related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Advertisement

Video Home