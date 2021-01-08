Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 8 2021 10:39pm
02:00

Robert Pickton prosecutor dies from COVID-19

Ted Field looks back at the career of the crown prosecutor who led the case against serial killer Robert Pickton, among many others, after his death from COVID-19.

