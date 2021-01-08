Menu

January 8 2021 2:02pm
00:34

Semi-truck hits overpass at Ironworkers Bridge in North Vancouver

A semi-truck hit an overpass at the Ironworkers Bridge Friday, snarling traffic and spilling oil on the road. The driver has now been arrested for impaired driving.

