Traffic January 8 2021 2:02pm 00:34 Semi-truck hits overpass at Ironworkers Bridge in North Vancouver A semi-truck hit an overpass at the Ironworkers Bridge Friday, snarling traffic and spilling oil on the road. The driver has now been arrested for impaired driving. Driver arrested after semi-truck crashes, hits overpass at Ironworkers Memorial Bridge <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7564137/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7564137/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?