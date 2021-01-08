Menu

Canada
January 8 2021 12:27pm
03:27

Coronavirus: Education ministry advisor lays out three reasons for not recommending air purifiers in schools

Dr. Richard Massé, the public health strategic medical advisor for the ministry of health and social services, explained the three reasons behind the decision not to put air purifiers in classrooms as students return back to schools as a measure to limit transmission of COVID-19 and improve air ventilation. That includes the lack of evidence of the effectiveness of these devices to limit transmission among other reasons.

