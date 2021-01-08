Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
January 8 2021 9:17am
01:36

Temporary remote learning coming to an end in Regina

Students across Saskatchewan went back to school this week, but in Regina they’ve been waiting a bit longer to return to physical classrooms.

Advertisement

Video Home