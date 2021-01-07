Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 7 2021 9:30pm 01:44 Edmonton homicide section investigates two suspicious deaths Homicide detectives are investigating two suspicious deaths in the city’s south end. As Chris Chacon reports, the news has been shocking for area residents. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7562942/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7562942/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?