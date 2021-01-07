Global News Hour at 6 BC January 7 2021 8:59pm 01:53 Police brace for possible retribution after high-profile B.C. gangster killed Surrey RCMP and the gang squad say they’re preparing for more violence following the murder of Gary Kang in his family home Wednesday morning. Rumina Daya reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7562842/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7562842/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?