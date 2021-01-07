Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 7 2021 8:59pm
01:53

Police brace for possible retribution after high-profile B.C. gangster killed

Surrey RCMP and the gang squad say they’re preparing for more violence following the murder of Gary Kang in his family home Wednesday morning. Rumina Daya reports

