Victims of two Canadian air tragedies on how they coped with their unimaginable grief

They were professors, physicians, newlyweds, mothers and fathers. A year ago today, Ukraine International Flight PS752 was shot down by the Iranian military, killing everyone on board. With the pain still raw, how have the victim’s families coped this past year? Global’s Negar Mojtahedi spoke with two women: one who lost her parents last year to the Iran plane crash and another who also lost her entire family 35 years ago to another Canadian tragedy.