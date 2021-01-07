News January 7 2021 7:09pm 01:24 Manitoba gears up for vaccination blitz of long-term care homes The province’s ambitious plan to vaccinate all eligible care home residents by early March gets underway on Monday. Global’s Malika Karim has the latest. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7562567/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7562567/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?