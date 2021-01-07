Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
January 7 2021 3:01pm
02:21

Slightly cooler: Jan. 7 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Slight temperature dip, but still above seasonal. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, Jan. 7.

Advertisement

Video Home