Global News Morning BC
January 7 2021 9:59am
02:47

Hong Kong exercises its national security law to crack down on the pro-democracy movement

Ai-Men Lau of Alliance Canada Hong Kong discusses how China’s new national security law is being used to clamp down on dissent and opposing political views.

