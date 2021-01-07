Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
January 7 2021 8:25am
04:11

Unpacking Quebec’s new curfew

Will Quebec’s newly-announced curfew, accompanied by few, if any, other new measures, be enough to stem the tide of COVID-19? Dr. Marina Klein joins Global’s Laura Casella.

