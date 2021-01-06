Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Health
January 6 2021 8:11pm
02:02

Kelowna church ticketed for holding in-person worship services

A Kelowna church is standing its ground in defiance of public health orders after being ticketed for holding gatherings. Jules Knox reports.

Advertisement

Video Home