Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 5 2021 8:51pm
01:50

B.C. scientist hopes to predict rogue waves

A scientist from the University of Victoria is hoping to find a way to predict one of the most frightening and deadly phenomena in the ocean: rogue waves. Linda Aylesworth reports.

