Alberta
January 5 2021 7:14pm
00:51

Alberta records 26 additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday

Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces Alberta recorded 26 additional pandemic-related deaths and 843 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

