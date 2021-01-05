Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 5 2021 3:13pm
01:06

St. Paul’s Hospital doctor in the fight of her life

Dr. Barbara Ng is battling a rare and aggressive uterine cancer that is ravaging her body. But her colleagues are rallying behind her cause. Catherine Urquhart explains.

